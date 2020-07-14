Jaelen Gill Granted Immediate Eligibility at Boston College

If Boston College plays football this fall, it will be the inaugural season for head coach Jeff Hafley. Hafley took his first head job this off-season after spending last year as the Co-Defensive Coordinator for the Buckeyes last year. And should they play, he'll have one of his former players on the field with him.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Jaelen Gill announced his transfer to Boston College on May 19, 2020, roughly one month after he said he was leaving the Ohio State program. It was thought at the time that Gill would have to sit out for the season, and because he already burned a redshirt, he would have only two years of eligibility remaining. But Gill got good news Tuesday.

The NCAA has approved his waiver and he will be allowed to play this year without sitting out.

Gill caught six passes for 51 yards last year. He was in position to get more playing time in 2020 with K.J. Hill moving on to the NFL, but instead he decided on a new path.

Perhaps Gill just needed a change of scenery. He was a four-star recruit out of Westerville South High School in greater-Columbus, but he acknowledged last December that learning patience (especially as a hometown player) was difficult.

“It’s definitely a little pressure there, coming out of high school and being a local guy,” he said. “Going back home, people ask me what’s going on, blah, blah. But I’ve just got to try to stay positive.”

Jeff Hafley's connection with Gill almost certainly had to play a factor in his transfer. Hafley, along with special teams coordinator Matt Thurin, linebackers coach Sean Duggan and strength and conditioning coach Phil Matucsz all were with Gill at Columbus. It seems that some familiar faces offered Gill an opportunity for a fresh start, and he instantly becomes one of the most talented players on the Golden Eagles roster.

