SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Penn State Coach James Franklin Says the Big Ten is Lacking Leadership

Brendan Gulick

Penn State head coach James Franklin is the latest Big Ten football coach to express his frustration with the way things have unfolded the last several weeks.

Franklin joined ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, Zubin and JWill on Thursday and was asked what he's been hearing about the conference overturning its decision to postpone the football season.

“It’s been challenging, as you guys know,” Franklin said. “I think the big challenge as the head football coach is that your players and your parents think that you have all the answers to what’s going on, but the reality is, we’re dependent on the Big Ten to drive this thing forward. It’s been challenging. It truly has. In terms of where we’re at, I’m not really sure. I think that’s part of the problem. To me, I’ve said this from the beginning, I don’t necessarily have an issue with the decision. I got an issue with the process, and I got an issue with the timing. To be able to stand up in front of your team and parents and tell them that the season is canceled/postponed, but not have any answers as to how that affects their future and when we will be playing football and still haven’t a month later. That’s the hard part. It’s been really, really challenging. I think a big part of leadership is to be able to deliver answers to people’s questions and also to be able to drive people towards a vision and drive people towards a plan. Right now, we don’t have those things.”

Franklin tried to keep the focus of his answers on his team, but he eventually spoke to the communication breaking down between the league and the teams.

“We just haven’t gotten great communication from the beginning,” Franklin said. “We’ve never really been told or understood why the season was shut down in the first place, and there hasn’t been a whole lot of communication since. When I say communication, we’ve had meetings, but I’m talking about really understanding ‘why’ and ‘what’ and ‘how we got here.’”

As you'd imagine, Franklin said he's having a tough time watching other teams play football when he doesn't know if and when his team will play.

“That’s the challenge. Not only to not be going through our normal routines -- that’s challenging. But then to be sitting there on a Saturday or a Friday night and watching other people play and we’re not a part of it,” he said. “Everything you hear, everybody you talk to -- the problems have nothing to do with football. You haven’t heard any issues about football. We haven’t had any and nobody I’ve talked to has had any here. It’s all the behaviors away from football. So that would lead you to the argument -- wouldn’t it make sense to keep sports going to keep people busy? Everything I’ve heard, it’s been the actions away from sports that have really caused the issues.”

In the revised schedule put out by the Big Ten, Ohio State was scheduled to play at Penn State on November 7. Whether or not there will be a Big Ten game of any kind on November 7 is anyone's guess at this point.

As always, stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Behind Enemy Lines - Wisconsin Football Recruiting

Nolan Rucci joins the offensive line factory, top program selling points and more.

Adam Prescott

by

TommyStanzi29

Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Hoops Still Planning to Play Non-Conference Games

Get the latest news on Big Ten basketball plans, plus when the league will vote on their new plans for the fall sports season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Ohio A.G. Says Ohio State Can Sue Big Ten

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost believes Ohio State has a legal case to be made against the Big Ten. He argues the Big Ten doesn't have the legal authority to cancel the football season. Read his case here.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

CJ Walker, Master Teague Headline Ohio State SAAC Members for 2020-21

Point guard and running back among 22 Buckeyes selected to the department's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Adam Prescott

Bradley Roby: "These First Couple of Games, It’s Going to be Weird"

Seventh-year corner, and Buckeye alum, knows play could be sloppy early after tough summer.

Adam Prescott

OPINION: It's Time for the Big Ten to Announce a Plan

It's been nearly a month since the Big Ten postponed the football season. That should be ample time to come up with a plan and give players, coaches and fans a path forward. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Recruiting: Ohio Prospect Markus Allen Backs Away from Michigan

Northmont wide receiver verbally committed to the Wolverines in April but has now reopened his recruitment.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Ryan Shazier Officially Retires from the NFL

The former Buckeye linebacker hasn't played since 2017 when he suffered a severe spinal injury. Read more about his career in Pittsburgh and Columbus.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Dwayne Haskins Named Captain of Washington Football Team

Haskins started seven games as a rookie and is now the week 1 leader as the franchise enters a new era. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

TommyStanzi29