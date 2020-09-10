Penn State head coach James Franklin is the latest Big Ten football coach to express his frustration with the way things have unfolded the last several weeks.

Franklin joined ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, Zubin and JWill on Thursday and was asked what he's been hearing about the conference overturning its decision to postpone the football season.

“It’s been challenging, as you guys know,” Franklin said. “I think the big challenge as the head football coach is that your players and your parents think that you have all the answers to what’s going on, but the reality is, we’re dependent on the Big Ten to drive this thing forward. It’s been challenging. It truly has. In terms of where we’re at, I’m not really sure. I think that’s part of the problem. To me, I’ve said this from the beginning, I don’t necessarily have an issue with the decision. I got an issue with the process, and I got an issue with the timing. To be able to stand up in front of your team and parents and tell them that the season is canceled/postponed, but not have any answers as to how that affects their future and when we will be playing football and still haven’t a month later. That’s the hard part. It’s been really, really challenging. I think a big part of leadership is to be able to deliver answers to people’s questions and also to be able to drive people towards a vision and drive people towards a plan. Right now, we don’t have those things.”

Franklin tried to keep the focus of his answers on his team, but he eventually spoke to the communication breaking down between the league and the teams.

“We just haven’t gotten great communication from the beginning,” Franklin said. “We’ve never really been told or understood why the season was shut down in the first place, and there hasn’t been a whole lot of communication since. When I say communication, we’ve had meetings, but I’m talking about really understanding ‘why’ and ‘what’ and ‘how we got here.’”

As you'd imagine, Franklin said he's having a tough time watching other teams play football when he doesn't know if and when his team will play.

“That’s the challenge. Not only to not be going through our normal routines -- that’s challenging. But then to be sitting there on a Saturday or a Friday night and watching other people play and we’re not a part of it,” he said. “Everything you hear, everybody you talk to -- the problems have nothing to do with football. You haven’t heard any issues about football. We haven’t had any and nobody I’ve talked to has had any here. It’s all the behaviors away from football. So that would lead you to the argument -- wouldn’t it make sense to keep sports going to keep people busy? Everything I’ve heard, it’s been the actions away from sports that have really caused the issues.”

In the revised schedule put out by the Big Ten, Ohio State was scheduled to play at Penn State on November 7. Whether or not there will be a Big Ten game of any kind on November 7 is anyone's guess at this point.

