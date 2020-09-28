Monday Night Football: J.K. Dobbins Jersey to be Auctioned for Ronald McDonald House

J.K. Dobbins is already performing well on and off the field for the Baltimore Ravens.

In what has shaped up to be one the most anticipated Monday Night Football games of the year, Dobbins’ jersey from the contest will go up for auction. A portion of the proceeds for his No. 27 jersey will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland.

RMHC of Maryland provides a “home-away-from-home” for seriously ill children and their families,” according to its website.

Dobbins is a member of Loyalty Above All Sports & Entertainment agency. One of LAA's objectives is for its athletes to sell memorabilia first-hand, rather than have items bought by members of “the traditional memorabilia” market; Which, as Forbes notes, includes Fanatics and SportsMemorabilia.com.

Dalvin Cook and former NFL cornerback Darrelle Revis are also taking part in selling their memorabilia.

“Dobbins, 21, will control the inventory for any of his signed products through his personal online store,” according to Kurt Badenhousen, senior editor at Forbes. “The only costs are administrative fees to execute the order and in the case of a game jersey, $250 to his team. Dobbins kept his jerseys for the Ravens’ first two games of the season, but his game jersey for the Ravens’ marquee matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football will go up for auction on the platform.

You can bid on the jersey here.

Dobbins is more than ready for tonight’s matchup with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. He was the first player on the field for the Ravens. Ironically, he is without a jersey here.

Through the first two games of his NFL career, Dobbins has rushed for 70 yards (on just nine carries) and two touchdowns.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!