Joey and Nick Bosa: Which Brother Would You Take Right Now?

Kyle Kelly

When it’s all said and done, the “Bosa Brothers” could very likely be the best sibling pass-rush duo of all-time. In fact, they both are on their way to being the best pass rushers of this decade.

The proof is in the dough for Joey Bosa. The fourth-year defensive end capped off this NFL offseason being rewarded with the highest-paid contract ever for a defensive player. It’s almost crazy to look back and think the Chargers and Bosa disputed over his rookie contract just four short years ago. Now, Los Angeles has 135 million reasons to justify Bosa’s contract making history.

Joey Bosa began his NFL career in 2016 with a hamstring injury that sidelined him until early-October. Once healthy, he responded by sacking the quarterback 10.5 times in only a dozen games. He wrapped up that shortened season by winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Chargers are undergoing a franchise facelift that includes many changes. It began with the move from San Diego to Los Angeles, followed by a brand new flashy stadium and also slick uniforms to top it off. Then, they parted ways with the face of the franchise for the last 15 years in quarterback Phillip Rivers.

Joey Bosa is now the face of these newly-branded Hollywood lightning bolts and one of the best at his position in the NFL.

In just four seasons, Joey Bosa has already accounted for 40 sacks and been named to the Pro Bowl twice. The only things left to tackle for personal awards are All-Pro recognition and NFL Defensive MVP. With Bosa healthy and coming off career-highs in tackles for loss (18) and quarterback hits (31), don’t be surprised if Bosa is the best defensive player in football sooner than later.

However, Joey Bosa will surely have one notable challenger to becoming at least the best defensive end in football … his younger brother, Nick.

All Nick Bosa did in his inaugural season was claim Rookie of the Year honors and lead the San Francisco defense into the Super Bowl. When the lights shined brightest, Nick Bosa was the star of the show.

In three postseason games, Bosa registered four sacks and combined for 15 tackles. On the biggest stage of all, he stripped-sacked Patrick Mahomes and made the Chiefs' quarterback a nightmare all evening.

