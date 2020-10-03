Buckeye Breakfast: Justin Fields Introduces Dog, Two More Bowl Games Cancelled

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 3, 2020.

Justin Fields Main Companion Joins Zoom Call

Friday afternoon, the reporters enjoyed a nice bonus/surprise at the end of head coach Ryan Day’s half-hour media session when the Heisman Trophy candidate jumped on the call.

After handling multiple questions, another surprise guest was in store as Fields’ dog, Uno, found some screen time for himself. The French bulldog joined the quarterback’s household right before last season.

“I really didn’t know what to name him, so I asked around for suggestions,” Fields said. “The best one I got was Uno, of course because I wear number 1.”

ESPN Drops Two Bowl Games

As first reported by the Associated Press, ESPN Events has cancelled two more bowl games for the 2020 season.

The Hawaii Bowl and Bahamas Bowl have now joined the Redbox Bowl as games that will not be held this postseason. The exotic locations most likely played a significant role regarding travel restrictions amid the CoVID-19 pandemic.

“We are disappointed we won’t be able to stage events at these premier destinations this year,” ESPN’s senior vice president of college sports programming, Pete Derzis, told Saturday Down South. “We are committed to bringing both games back in 2021.

