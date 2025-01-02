LeBron James Couldn't Get Enough of Ohio State Buckeyes' Win Over Oregon
LeBron James is a very well-known Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He always has been and has been enjoying the run that the football program has been having this season.
Last night, Ohio State dominated the Oregon Ducks from start to finish in the Rose Bowl. To say that James was enjoying the game would be a massive understatement.
During the game, James took to social media and openly rooted on the Buckeyes.
That is the sentiment that every Ohio State fan had throughout the game.
Coming into the Rose Bowl, many expected the two teams to match up evenly. It was expected to be a very hard-fought matchup that came down to the wire. That was not close to the case.
Instead, the Buckeyes jumped all over Oregon from the opening snap. They ended up beating the Ducks by a final score of 41-21.
With the win, Ohio State made a statement. They made the statement that they are the team to beat.
All season long, the Buckeyes have been viewed as arguably the most talented team in the nation. Many viewed them as a national championship favorite. However, Ohio State had some trouble with consistency.
Losing in the final game of the regular season to the arch-rival Michigan Wolverines was a major low point for the Buckeyes. It might very well have been exactly what they needed to go on this run.
Now, Ohio State will face another major test. They will take on the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. The winner of that game will head on to the national championship.
If the Buckeyes play the way that they played against the Ducks, they should win a championship. Oregon was arguably the best team in the country coming into the Rose Bowl and Ohio State completely dismantled them.
All of that being said, James is clearly excited about the team and will continue rooting the Buckeyes on. Hopefully, every Ohio State fan will be celebrating a Cotton Bowl win on January 10.