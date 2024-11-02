Legendary Analyst Unveils Ohio State-Penn State Prediction
Well, Lee Corso's pick for the massive Ohio State Buckeyes-Penn State Nittany Lions matchup is finally in.
The legendary ESPN analyst made his classic "headgear" selection for the Big Ten clash on Saturday, and Corso chose the Buckeyes.
From a talent perspective, Ohio State is a heck of a lot more impressive than Penn State. At least on paper.
Heading into the season, the Buckeyes were widely viewed as the most talented team in the country on both sides of the ball. Many had them pegged as national championship favorites.
However, Ohio State has actually been somewhat disappointing in recent weeks.
Following a dominant 5-0 start to the season against largely inferior competition, the Buckeyes saw their pursuit of an undefeated campaign end with a Week 7 loss to the Oregon Ducks.
Then, after a bye, Ohio State returned home last weekend and struggled to put away the pedestrian Nebraska Cornhuskers, coming away with a tight 21-17 victory.
While a win is a win in the standings, you couldn't help feel a bit underwhelmed if you were a Buckeyes fan, as Ohio State probably should have won the game convincingly.
The Buckeyes' last two performances have raised some concerns about how ready the team actually is to compete for a national title.
The good news is that there is plenty of time for Ohio State to turn things around, and it can certainly do that with a big win over undefeated Penn State on Saturday afternoon.
Oh, and by the way, Corso is 6-1 with his headgear picks this year and 281-140 all time.