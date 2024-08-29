Legendary Cleveland Browns Radio Voice Steps Down
The Cleveland Browns will begin the 2024 NFL season in just over a week, but some sad news has come out this afternoon.
As shared by the Browns' officiall X account, Jim Donovan, the legendary voice of the team, has stepped down.
In his statement that was released in the social media post, Donovan revealed that his cancer has returned. He has fought cancer for many years.
"Unfortunately, I will not be calling the game on the Browns Radio Network. I have called my last Browns game and that's why I'm writing to you. As many of you know I have been dealing with cancer for many years. I've gone through every treatment imaginable. But my cancer is a defiant opponent and has returned and very aggressively. This will require me to devote everything I have in me to continue the fight and my family and I are committed to doing that."
Here is the entire post and the entire statement from Donovan:
To say that this is sad news is an understatment. Donovan has been a legend in the broadcasting world. He is one of the best to have ever done it.
For many Cleveland fans, specifically, he has become a household name. Fans have listened to him for years and he has always painted a beautiful picture of the game from an auditory perspective.
Our best wishes and prayers go out to Mr. Donovan and his family. He will be very much missed during Browns games and there will never be another announcer quite like him.