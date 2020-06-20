Coronavirus Infiltrates LSU Tigers Football Program

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellinger reported on Saturday that the LSU Tigers are dealing with a significant dose of positive coronavirus cases. 30 members of the LSU program are currently quarantined after either testing positive themselves or being in close contact with someone who did.

"It’s not surprising we’re seeing the rise right now,” Shelly Mullenix told SI. “It’s a pandemic. We should not be shocked. The story is that it’s exactly what we said it would be. We were prepared from the get-go for a lot of virus. The good news is we’re seeing subtle virus illness.”

Dellinger's report indicated that most of the positive cases have been asymptomatic. Several of the Tigers reportedly went into a bar area known as "Tigerland", and likely contracted there. More than 100 cases have stemmed from people being in that area.

While there have been many schools around the country that have confirmed cases of CoVID-19, the college football world in particular has been rocked by the novel coronavirus. Clemson University acknowledged that they have 28 positive cases, including 23 football players and staff members.

