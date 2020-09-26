SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Luke Fickell Guiding Cincinnati Program on Upward Trend

Adam Prescott

Former Ohio State coach, and Columbus native, Luke Fickell is striving to build a perennial contender just two hours south at the University of Cincinnati. The fourth-year taskmaster will lead his Bearcats into a nationally-ranked matchup with Army Saturday afternoon inside Nippert Stadium, looking for a 2-0 start to the season.

The No. 15 Bearcats walloped Austin Peay in their opener last week, while the No. 22 Black Knights enter with a pair of lopsided wins over Middle Tennessee State and Louisiana-Monroe.

A 1997 Ohio State alum, Fickell played nose guard for the Buckeyes in the mid-90’s before staying aboard as a graduate assistant. After a brief stint with Akron, he rejoined OSU’s staff as the special teams coordinator in 2002 and began working his way up the chain.

Fickell moved to coach the linebackers, then serve as co-defensive coordinator before assuming the spotlight as interim head coach for the 2011 season. He admirably helped keep the program afloat during its tough time and bridge the gap from Jim Tressel to Urban Meyer.

Following that transition, Meyer kept Fickell on staff as the sole defensive coordinator and the Buckeyes flourished. Ohio State finished that ensuing season a perfect 12-0 and, while not eligible for the postseason, reset the foundation for the successful program you see now.

Fickell eventually took Cincinnati’s lead job in December of 2016, hired on as the 42nd head coach in program history. He has delivered an impressive 27-13 overall mark since, turning an initial 4-8 record that first season into a pair of 11-win campaigns. The Bearcats have only won consecutive Bowl games over Boston College and Virginia Tech.

Outside of a 42-0 loss to Ohio State last year, Cincinnati’s only setbacks were a pair of narrow defeats to American Athletic Conference (AAC) champion Memphis. Fickell then found a way to keep 2020 dual quarterback recruit Evan Prater, one of the top players in Ohio, home in Cincinnati and away from Power 5 schools.

Now, his rising program hopes to take the next step and remain a presence in the national rankings when the Big Ten and Pac-12 return.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luke Farrell Reflects on His Love of Football as He Prepares for Final Run

Farrell has been playing football almost as long as he can remember and the thought of having his final season in Columbus taken away was miserable.

Brendan Gulick

Previewing Saturday's Biggest College Football Games

The five games (with a bonus mention) that Buckeye fans can watch while waiting for October 24 to arrive.

Tyler Stephen

Future Buckeye Notables: Carrico and Powers Dominate, Ballard's Big Win, Others Still Injured

Notable results and performances involving Ohio State football commits from Friday evening!

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: Anthony Gonzalez Co-Sponsors NIL Bill

The former-Buckeye-turned-congressman has been working on this issue for quite awhile and now there is bipartisan legislation in front of Congress to consider.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Pac-12 Announces November Start for Football

The Pac-12 becomes the last Power 5 league to return during the pandemic. Plus updates on Justin Fields and Tennessee football. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

Brendan Gulick

BuckeyesNow Concludes Virtual Ohio State Season

With Ohio State Football returning in a few weeks, we are wrapping up our virtual season by the end of September. Check out the simulated games here.

Eddie Marotta

Master Teague III, Trey Sermon Primed for Early 50-50 Split in Backfield

Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson says returning Buckeye and Oklahoma transfer likely to share snaps and carries in beginning.

Adam Prescott

MACtion! Mid-American Conference Unanimously Votes to Resume Football Season

League will play a six-game schedule beginning in early November.

Adam Prescott

Justin Fields Chooses Vegan Diet as He Refines His Craft

The Ohio State quarterback continues to impress all those around him as he strives for the highest goals in college football. Read more about his latest dietary change.

Brendan Gulick

Kevin Wilson Thinks His Offense Could Have Incredibly Special Season

Ohio State's offensive coordinator spoke knows the Buckeyes have a lot of work to do to get back into a rhythm with pads on, but there is no ceiling for their potential.

Brendan Gulick