Massive TV Ratings Revealed For Ohio State's Championship Victory
ESPN dropped the official ratings for Monday's National Championship showdown between Ohio Sate and Notre Dame to wrap up the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
According to the popular network, an average of 22.1 million people tuned in for the epic showdown between two of the sports most recognizable programs, making it the most watched non-NFL sporting event over the last year and easily the most watched game of the tournament. Viewership peaked at around 26. 1 million viewers between 8:30 - 8:45 pm.
Ohio State has seen similar ratings throughout their run to the championship game. The program's matchup with Oregon in the Rose Bowl came in just a tick under that of Monday's viewership with an average rating of 21.1. The Cotton Bowl matchup with Texas drew 19.6 million, while the first round contest at the Shoe against Tennessee came in at 14.3 million.
Throughout the season, the Buckeyes were the second most watched team in all of College Football with an average television rating of 6.8 million per game. Only Georgia topped the Scarlet and Gray with an average of 8.6 million viewers on average. The most watched regular season game of Ohio State's season was the matchup with top rival Michigan, which drew 12.3 million viewers in what was one of the more stunning results in College Football this season.
After the Buckeyes lost that game embarrassingly 13-10 it became a source of motivation as they navigated a four week gauntlet in the playoffs to claim their ninth national title in program history.