CJ Walker, Master Teague Headline Ohio State SAAC Members for 2020-21
Adam Prescott
A total of 22 Ohio State Buckeyes have been selected by the department to serve on the 2020-21 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), as nominated by head coaches and sport administrators from the individual programs.
“These leaders serve as the voice of our student-athletes,” Gene Smith, Ohio State Senior Vice President & Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director, said in the official release. “Their feedback is extremely important to our department, university and college athletics.”
SAAC has multiple purposes at schools across the country, with primary missions to:
1. Provide advice and guidance to athletic administrators
2. Solicit student-athlete response to proposed NCAA legislation
3. Suggest potential NCAA legislation
4. Create a vehicle for student-athlete representation on campus-wide or conference-wide committees
5. Act as a liaison between student-athletes, faculty, administrators and staff.
Redshirt senior men’s basketball guard CJ Walker, and redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague III, highlight the list of Buckeye SAAC representatives. Walker played in all 31 games for OSU last year after transferring from Florida State, while Teague was third team All-Big Ten while backing up J.K. Dobbins.
See the entire 2020-21 list of Ohio State SAAC members below, listed in alphabetical order with respective sport.
Mackenzie Allessie - Field Hockey
Aziza Ayoub - Women’s Track and Field
Channing Chasten - Men’s Soccer
Elexis Edwards - Women’s Gymnastics
Lindsay Epstein - Women’s Lacrosse
Brandon Fisher - Men’s Lacrosse
Jack Good - Men’s Cross Country
Mia Grunze - Women’s Volleyball
Meghan Kammerdeiner - Women’s Soccer
Cannon Kingsley - Men’s Tennis
Grace Libben - Rowing
Emma Maltais - Women’s Ice Hockey
Myles Marshall - Men’s Track and Field
Parker Mikesch - Men’s Volleyball
Austin Pooley - Men’s Ice Hockey
Spencer Sansom - Softball
Jacy Sheldon - Women’s Basketball
Griffin Smith - Baseball
Kalee Soehnlen - Women’s Cross Country
Zach Steiner - Wrestling
Master Teague III - Football
CJ Walker - Men’s Basketball
