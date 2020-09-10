SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

CJ Walker, Master Teague Headline Ohio State SAAC Members for 2020-21

Adam Prescott

A total of 22 Ohio State Buckeyes have been selected by the department to serve on the 2020-21 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), as nominated by head coaches and sport administrators from the individual programs.

“These leaders serve as the voice of our student-athletes,” Gene Smith, Ohio State Senior Vice President & Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director, said in the official release. “Their feedback is extremely important to our department, university and college athletics.”

SAAC has multiple purposes at schools across the country, with primary missions to:

1. Provide advice and guidance to athletic administrators

2. Solicit student-athlete response to proposed NCAA legislation

3. Suggest potential NCAA legislation

4. Create a vehicle for student-athlete representation on campus-wide or conference-wide committees

5. Act as a liaison between student-athletes, faculty, administrators and staff.

Redshirt senior men’s basketball guard CJ Walker, and redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague III, highlight the list of Buckeye SAAC representatives. Walker played in all 31 games for OSU last year after transferring from Florida State, while Teague was third team All-Big Ten while backing up J.K. Dobbins.

See the entire 2020-21 list of Ohio State SAAC members below, listed in alphabetical order with respective sport.

Mackenzie Allessie - Field Hockey
Aziza Ayoub - Women’s Track and Field
Channing Chasten - Men’s Soccer
Elexis Edwards - Women’s Gymnastics
Lindsay Epstein - Women’s Lacrosse
Brandon Fisher - Men’s Lacrosse
Jack Good - Men’s Cross Country
Mia Grunze - Women’s Volleyball
Meghan Kammerdeiner - Women’s Soccer
Cannon Kingsley - Men’s Tennis
Grace Libben - Rowing
Emma Maltais - Women’s Ice Hockey
Myles Marshall - Men’s Track and Field
Parker Mikesch - Men’s Volleyball
Austin Pooley - Men’s Ice Hockey
Spencer Sansom - Softball
Jacy Sheldon - Women’s Basketball
Griffin Smith - Baseball
Kalee Soehnlen - Women’s Cross Country
Zach Steiner - Wrestling
Master Teague III - Football
CJ Walker - Men’s Basketball

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Behind Enemy Lines - Wisconsin Football Recruiting

Nolan Rucci joins the offensive line factory, top program selling points and more.

Adam Prescott

by

TommyStanzi29

Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Hoops Still Planning to Play Non-Conference Games

Get the latest news on Big Ten basketball plans, plus when the league will vote on their new plans for the fall sports season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Ohio A.G. Says Ohio State Can Sue Big Ten

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost believes Ohio State has a legal case to be made against the Big Ten. He argues the Big Ten doesn't have the legal authority to cancel the football season. Read his case here.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

PSU Coach Franklin Says Big Ten Lacking Leadership

"I think a big part of leadership is to be able to deliver answers to people’s questions and also to be able to drive people towards a vision and drive people towards a plan. Right now, we don’t have those things.” Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Bradley Roby: "These First Couple of Games, It’s Going to be Weird"

Seventh-year corner, and Buckeye alum, knows play could be sloppy early after tough summer.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Ohio Prospect Markus Allen Backs Away from Michigan

Northmont wide receiver verbally committed to the Wolverines in April but has now reopened his recruitment.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Ryan Shazier Officially Retires from the NFL

The former Buckeye linebacker hasn't played since 2017 when he suffered a severe spinal injury. Read more about his career in Pittsburgh and Columbus.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Dwayne Haskins Named Captain of Washington Football Team

Haskins started seven games as a rookie and is now the week 1 leader as the franchise enters a new era. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

TommyStanzi29

OPINION: It's Time for the Big Ten to Announce a Plan

It's been nearly a month since the Big Ten postponed the football season. That should be ample time to come up with a plan and give players, coaches and fans a path forward. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly