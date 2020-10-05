SI.com
NFL Sunday: Denzel Ward's Late Interception Helps Cleveland Beat Dallas

Adam Prescott

See below for some notable individual/team performances by Buckeyes in the NFL on Sunday!

* Safety Malcolm Jenkins (New Orleans Saints) Jenkins tallied five tackles and a pass defended for a defense that limited Matthew Stafford and the Lions to just 15 points after a high-scoring first quarter. His club got back into the win column with a 35-29 road win.

Malcolm-Jenkins-Lions

* Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team) had another strong day statistically despite another losing outcome for his team. The up-and-coming wideout finished the day with game-highs of 10 catches for 118 yards on a rather substantial 14 targets.

Terry-McLaurin-Ravens-Washington

* Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns) and his defense may have allowed 38 points to the Dallas Cowboys on the scoreboard, but still played fairly well in the high-scoring shootout. The Browns eventually walked away with a 49-38 triumph, as Ward intercepted Dak Prescott at the goal line in the closing minutes to cement the triumph. Cleveland now stands 3-1 on the year.

Denzel-Ward-Cowboys

* In the same game, running back Ezekiel Elliott delivered 125 total yards... 12 rushes for 54 and then 8 catches for another 71 yards. He has yet to record a 100-yard rushing game this season, however.

Ezekiel Elliott vs. Browns

* Vonn Bell (Cincinnati Bengals) had five tackles while getting into the win column, emerging 33-25 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gardner Minshew and company had just 13 points through three quarters before trying to mount a comeback.

* Curtis Samuel (Carolina Panthers) and his squad won a second-straight game in a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Samuel had three catches for 51 yards, including a nice 24-yard chunk to help move the chains.

