Buckeye Breakfast: Michael Thomas Out Several Weeks with Ankle Injury

Kyle Kelly

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 16, 2020.

Michael Thomas Out Several Weeks

It’s not like NFL-star wide receiver Michael Thomas to only have three receptions for 17 yards in a game. It turns out there is a reason why.

On Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Michael Thomas sustained an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for “several weeks.”

Pelissero reported the high-ankle injury on Sunday, but said it was “something he could play through.” There was even a chance that Thomas could play this upcoming Monday against the Raiders. Instead, Thomas will focus on rehabbing his ankle for a Super Bowl run instead of facing former Buckeye Damon Arnette.

USC Players Pen A Letter To California Governor

With several of college football’s premier programs having played last weekend, there’s more pressure than ever for the Big Ten and Pac-12 to hit the field as soon as possible. While it appears the Big Ten is on the cusp of announcing a return, the Pac-12 is in a less favorable spot.

Several USC players have taken it upon themselves to reach out to California governor Gavin Newsome. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown shared the letter he wrote on social media.

In the letter, the players cited the NFL and college football season kicking off as reasons they should be playing. They also pointed out the restrictions mandated by the state of California that are preventing them from even practicing. They also requested Newsome work together with them to determine a plan.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

