Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 15, 2020.

Michael Thomas Suffers Ankle Injury

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver and former Ohio State Buckeye Michael Thomas had a fairly quiet opening game of the season in the team's win over Tampa Bay. Thomas caught just three passes for 17 yards. Perhaps his lack of production was because of an injury.

The Saints announced after the game that Thomas suffered an injury during the fourth quarter. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Thomas suffered a high-ankle injury, but he believes he can play through it. Thomas also has an additional day of rest and recovery because New Orleans doesn't play again until Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In 2019, Thomas led the NFL in receptions (149) for the second straight season. He also led the league in receiving yards (1,725) and he caught nine touchdowns.

Cam Heyward Grabs First Career Interception

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle and former Buckeye Cam Heyward came up with one of the most exciting plays for a football fan - a defensive lineman's interception.

Heyward benefited from Giant's quarterback Daniel Jones being hit while he threw the ball, but Heyward caught it as it fluttered in the air.

Heyward's first career pick was particularly frustrating for the Giants because it came on the 19th play of the drive. Pittsburgh won the game, 26-16.

Of course, Heyward is coming off a great week off the field as well. Heyward and the Steelers agreed to a 5-year contract worth more than $75 million.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!