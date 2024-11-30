Michigan Wolverines Star Fires Brutal Shot at Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes came out and laid an egg in their massive rivalry matchup against the Michigan Wolverines this afternoon.
Coming into the game, many expected Ohio State to dominate from start to finish. How the game actually went was as far from that being the case as possible.
When the final whistle blew, the Buckeyes ended up falling to Michigan by a final score of 13-10.
All game long, Ohio State simply could not get things going offensively. Their defense played well enough to win, but the offense completely failed. A lot of that had to do with Will Howard's performance, including throwing two interceptions.
Following the game, a massive brawl broke out between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Michigan tried to plan a flag at midfield and Ohio State was not having it.
Kalel Mullings, the Wolverines' star running back, spoke out after the game and fired a brutal shot at the Buckeyes.
"They gotta learn how to lose."
Ohio State is not going to live this loss down anytime soon. There is also a chance that Ryan Day could end up losing his job when everything is said and done.
Losing a fourth straight game to Michigan is obviously not sitting well. Giving the Wolverines that kind of satisfaction while being the far superior team is a sickening feeling for the Buckeyes and their fans.
Hopefully, the team is able to pull things back together. They are not necessarily out of the College Football Playoff and still seem likely to have a good chance of getting in.
Falling short against the Wolverines is absolutely awful, but Ohio State may still have a chance to pursue a national championship. They can't afford to let this loss to Michigan completely derail them and make them fall apart.
Only time will tell what the fallout of this devastating loss ends up being. The Wolverines are going to talk their talk, but the Buckeyes could still have the last laugh if they get into the College Football Playoff and make a run to a championship.