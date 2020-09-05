Buckeye Breakfast: Mike Locksley Raises $40K for Potential Reward, Penn State Lands Big In-State Recruit

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 5, 2020.

Locksley Seeking More Details Regarding Son’s Death

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley wants more information about the fatal 2017 shooting of his son, Meiko, which just experienced its three-year anniversary on Thursday. In addition to a current $20,000 reward, Locksley and his wife (Kia) have now raised an additional $40,000 through private donations for any information about the death.

Meiko, 25 years old at the time, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in Maryland while Locksley was an assistant at Alabama. Police have reportedly used multiple resources but not been able to identify a clear motive or make any arrests.

Locksley and the Terrapins finished just 3-9 last year but have been working hard in recruiting, recently welcoming a top-35 class for 2020 and also holding a top-20 class right now for the upcoming cycle.

Nittany Lions Keep 2022 Recruit Home

Penn State kept an important prospect home to begin the weekend by securing 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive lineman Drew Shelton from Downington West High School in Pennsylvania. Shelton is one of the top overall players in the state and regarded to be right around the top 100-125 nationally, regardless of position.

He is now the fifth commit for PSU in the 2022 cycle, giving James Franklin and company the No. 3 ranked class at the moment. We recently touch on the recruiting world at Penn State in the most recent edition of “Behind Enemy Lines” with AllPennState managing publisher Mark Wogenrich.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!