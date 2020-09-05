SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeye Breakfast: Mike Locksley Raises $40K for Potential Reward, Penn State Lands Big In-State Recruit

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 5, 2020.

Locksley Seeking More Details Regarding Son’s Death

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley wants more information about the fatal 2017 shooting of his son, Meiko, which just experienced its three-year anniversary on Thursday. In addition to a current $20,000 reward, Locksley and his wife (Kia) have now raised an additional $40,000 through private donations for any information about the death.

Meiko, 25 years old at the time, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in Maryland while Locksley was an assistant at Alabama. Police have reportedly used multiple resources but not been able to identify a clear motive or make any arrests.

Locksley and the Terrapins finished just 3-9 last year but have been working hard in recruiting, recently welcoming a top-35 class for 2020 and also holding a top-20 class right now for the upcoming cycle.

Nittany Lions Keep 2022 Recruit Home

Penn State kept an important prospect home to begin the weekend by securing 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive lineman Drew Shelton from Downington West High School in Pennsylvania. Shelton is one of the top overall players in the state and regarded to be right around the top 100-125 nationally, regardless of position.

He is now the fifth commit for PSU in the 2022 cycle, giving James Franklin and company the No. 3 ranked class at the moment. We recently touch on the recruiting world at Penn State in the most recent edition of “Behind Enemy Lines” with AllPennState managing publisher Mark Wogenrich.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME PREVIEW: Ohio State Launches Virtual Season at Illinois

After months of working through COVID-19, the Buckeyes get back on the gridiron against the Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Which Schools Have the Top Defensive Back Classes in 2021?

The six DB commits from Ohio State ranks right there with the best groups in this latest cycle.

Adam Prescott

Cleveland Browns Need Denzel Ward's Leadership Now More Than Ever

With a thin secondary due to injuries, third-year corner will be relied on to guide younger players.

Jake Hromada

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Wants to Align Football Season with Big Ten

ESPN's Heather Dinich shared on Get Up this morning that Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is trying to get the Big Ten on board with starting their football seasons simultaneously.

Brendan Gulick

Early Enrolled Freshmen Won't Be Eligible for Spring Season

Big Ten and Pac-12 schools were hoping their early enrollees would be eligible for a potential spring season, but the NCAA Football Oversight Committee isn't allowing it. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Friday Night Fix: Ohio State Commits Look to Shine in Week 2

See where future Buckeyes are playing tonight in high school football.

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Reporting Increase in CoVID-19 Cases

Ohio State CoVID cases for on-campus students are down ever-so-slightly, but the cases for students living off-campus have surged. Plus, there's a new behind-the-scenes documentary of TBDBITL. And Michigan's governor has reversed her decision and has reinstated high school football.

Kyle Kelly

Recruiting: 2022 Ohio Prospect Aamil Wagner Still Waiting on Buckeyes to Offer

Athletic 6-foot-6 offensive/defensive lineman, from Dayton area, is one of the top in-state prospects.

Adam Prescott

30-35% of Positive COVID-19 Athletes in Big Ten Have Myocarditis

Penn State’s director of athletic medicine Wayne Sebastianelli elaborated in a board of directors meeting Monday. Read more here.

Jake Hromada