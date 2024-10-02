3 Most Important Players for Ohio State vs. Iowa
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering their toughest test of the 2024 college football season so far this weekend. Going up against the Iowa Hawkeyes is never an easy task.
Iowa is known for playing hard and playing very physical. Ohio State will need to match that intensity.
Recently, head coach Ryan Day acknowledged that playing hard will be the key to defeating the Hawkeyes this weekend. He doesn't want the team to get caught up in X's and O's this week.
With that being said, let's take a quick look at the three most important players for the Buckeyes this week when they take on Iowa.
3. Denzel Burke, Cornerback
First up on the list is a playmaking defensive back in Denzel Burke. He recorded his second interception of the season last week against Michigan State. Ohio State will need him to be a playmaker once again this week.
Cade McNamara, the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback, has struggled this season. The Buckeyes will have opportunities to force turnovers. Burke needs to take full advantage of any mistake that is thrown his way and turn it into a turnover.
2. Quinshon Judkins, Running Back
Being able to run the football against Iowa is always difficult. The Hawkeyes focus on taking away the ground game and they play very physical on the front end of their defense.
Judkins has been an elite running back all season long. He's currently being projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That talent needs to be on full display this week to take pressure off of Will Howard and the passing game.
1. Will Howard, Quarterback
Finally, this list would not be complete without Howard being on it. Ohio State has seen some very positive signs from their starting quarterback, but he has to be able to perform at a high level against good teams.
Iowa may not be viewed as a serious contender this season, but they're the best team the Buckeyes have faced this year. Will Howard has to come out and put together a strong performance. This will be a big opportunity for him to put to bed the idea that he could end up being a major weakness for Ohio State as they take on the elite teams around the nation.