NCAA Discusses Target Start Dates for 2020-21 Basketball Season

Tyler Stephen

As uncertainty surrounding fall college sports continues to linger, the NCAA is already discussing plans for its upcoming basketball season. With Ohio State football still on hold for the immediate future, some Buckeye fans are now interested to learn when Chris Holtmann’s bunch might take the hardwood.

Having already discussed the possibility of a college basketball bubble, Mark Emmert and the NCAA are now looking at possible start dates if the season is unable to commence on its regularly-scheduled date of November 10.

According to NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, the organization is currently looking at four options... which still includes the normal start date in early November. The other three possibilities are November 20, 25, and December 4 to mark the beginning of college basketball season.

Both men’s and women’s basketball committees were slated to meet this past week to hear recommendations for the NCAA CoVID-19 Medical Advisory Board, logistical concerns regarding non-conference games and also discuss these start options.

This coming Monday, a tentative meeting between the oversight committees is scheduled in hopes of zeroing in on a realistic start date and begin developing a model to support their plan. The NCAA hopes to settle on its intentions by early September, and a formal vote on the beginning of season is planned for September 16.

Some of the decisions regarding basketball season could be determined by the fluid situation regarding campuses opening in recent weeks to students. Both Notre Dame and North Carolina have dealt with a negative impact from the return with outbreaks at both schools.

With some conferences also planning to begin football games in the coming weeks, the college basketball decision could become much clearer based on the early results from how various aspects play out on the gridiron.

