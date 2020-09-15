SI.com
Nebraska President Caught on Hot Mic Saying Big Ten Announcement Coming Today, Infers Football's Return

Brendan Gulick

A hot mic is the perfect ironic ending to the Big Ten football saga.

KETV NewsWatch 7 in Lincoln, Nebraska shared a tweet this afternoon that is leading Big Ten football fans to believe that there is good news coming later this afternoon or this evening.

Prior to an unrelated news conference Tuesday morning, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter was caught on a hot mic saying an announcement of the Cornhuskers football season was coming Tuesday afternoon or evening.

"We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight", said Carter in a conversation with Bob Hinson, director of the National Strategic Research Institute.

The two were at a podium, just moments before a news conference began.

No information is known at this time about schedules, how many games a team will play and when exactly the season will begin. The proposed start date for the rescheduled season is reportedly October 17, but there was discussion around alternative dates.

If the Big Ten plays a championship game on December 19, theoretically the winner could be considered for the College Football Playoff. The selection committee meets on December 20.

