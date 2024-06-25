New Head Coach Justin Haire Shares Vision for Ohio State Baseball
New head coach Justin Haire has big plans for Ohio State Buckeyes baseball.
Haire was announced as the 13th head coach in the history of the Buckeyes program on Friday. The former Campbell Camels manager wasted no time sharing his vision for his new team with the media.
Ohio State has struggled over the past few years, winning just 21 of their 48 Big Ten games over the past two seasons on their way to a combined 60-51 record. Despite the recent skid, Haire said the pieces are in place to make the Buckeyes a winning program once again.
"You've got a chance to make everybody that's put on scarlet and gray in the history of the program and the history of the school really proud," Haire said.
Incoming Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork is more than aware of the importance of a winning baseball team. Haire believes he and Bjork are a good fit together due to their shared beliefs on the value of playing competitive baseball.
"Of all the people that were interested in this job, that understand that Ohio State baseball is a sleeping giant and ready to, hopefully, turn the corner, (Bjork) gave me this opportunity,” Haire said. "And he believes in me and what will eventually be our staff, and the vision that we have. Because I think he has a vision for what he thinks it might look like too."
"The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step," as the saying goes. Haire understands he will have to take things slow if he wants to eventually achieve his goal of restoring Ohio State baseball to its former glory.
"We’re tasked with trying to leave this place better than how we found it every single day," Haire said. "And today’s day one of what I hope is a very long career here of trying to do that every single day.”