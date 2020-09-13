SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 1

Adam Prescott

The first NFL Sunday of the 2020 season is upon us, and plenty of former Ohio State players will be suiting up for games across the league. See below for the full slate of Buckeyes and their respective teams, with inactives listed at the top as of 11:30 a.m.

Inactive players for later games Sunday are typically announced around 2:30 p.m. This list will be updated to reflect accordingly throughout the afternoon.

Inactive Buckeyes:

Jeff Okudah (Detroit Lions) – Hamstring
Kendall Sheffield (Atlanta Falcons) - Foot

Active Buckeyes: (alphabetically)

Damon Arnette (Las Vegas Raiders)

Jerome Baker (Miami Dolphins)

Marcus Baugh (Washington Football Team)

Vonn Bell (Cincinnati Bengals)

Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers)

Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers)

Noah Brown (Dallas Cowboys)

Parris Campbell (Indianapolis Colts)

Taylor Decker (Detroit Lions)

J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens)

Nate Ebner (New York Giants)

Pat Elflein (Minnesota Vikings)

Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)

Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams)

Ted Ginn Jr. (Chicago Bears)

DaVon Hamilton (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Johnathan Hankins (Las Vegas Raiders)

Malik Harrison (Baltimore Ravens)

Dwayne Haskins Jr. (Washington Football Team)

Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers)

KJ Hill Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers)

Jalyn Holmes (Minnesota Vikings )

Malik Hooker (Indianapolis Colts)

Sam Hubbard (Cincinnati Bengals)

Carlos Hyde (Seattle Seahawks)

Jonah Jackson (Detroit Lions)

Malcolm Jenkins (New Orleans Saints)

Cameron Johnston (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jamarco Jones (Seattle Seahawks)

Dre'Mont Jones (Denver Broncos)

Michael Jordan (Cincinnati Bengals)

Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints)

Tyquan Lewis (Indianapolis Colts)

Corey Linsley (Green Bay Packers)

Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team)

Raekwon McMillan (Las Vegas Raiders)

Jake McQuaide (Los Angeles Rams)

Andrew Norwell (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jeff Okudah (Detroit Lions)

Billy Price (Cincinnati Bengals)

Bradley Roby (Houston Texans)

Curtis Samuel (Carolina Panthers)

Kendall Sheffield (Atlanta Falcons)

John Simon (New England Patriots)

Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints)

Nick Vannett (Denver Broncos)

Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Chase Young (Washington Football Team)

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Home Opener

Ohio State opens its virtual home portion of the schedule with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for week two of the BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Eddie Marotta

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State's Dr. Borchers Takes Center Stage

OSU's head team physician is a co-chair on the Big Ten's medical subcommittee and could help convince the league to play football next month. Plus, the Big 12 had a brutal opening weekend.

Brendan Gulick

by

jimjim501

OSU Doctors Think CMR Testing Can Mitigate Myocarditis Concerns

A team of Ohio State doctors think conducting cardiac MRI's can severely mitigate the potential of an athlete having sudden cardiac arrest on the field after they return from a CoVID-19 diagnosis.

Brendan Gulick

What We Know Heading Into Sunday's Big Ten Meeting

Here is everything we know going into Sunday afternoon's critical meeting as the Big Ten discusses a return to competition.

Brendan Gulick

ON THIS DAY: Buckeyes Escape Triple-Overtime Thriller vs. NC State in 2003

Defending national champions survive scare from Philip Rivers and the visiting Wolfpack.

Tyler Stephen

BuckeyesNow Reacts to Ohio State Virtual Win over Rutgers

After the Buckeyes crept past Illinois in their virtual opener, OSU crushed Rutgers in a record-breaking day at the Horseshoe. WATCH our biggest takeaways from the game here.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Presidents to Meet Sunday, Likely Vote on Football Season Within 72 Hours

Today's presentation to a group of the Big Ten presidents provided enough information for them to think its appropriate to gather the entire council and revisit a fall football season.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Updated CFB National Title Odds and Big 12 Announces Testing Program

New odds released to win the national championship, with Ohio State removed, and the Big 12 partners with Quidel Rapid Testing.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Gabe Powers: "I am a Buckeye for Life"

Elite linebacker reiterates that his recruitment is closed, and the focus is now on getting bigger, faster and stronger.

Adam Prescott

VIRTUAL RECAP: Sermon, Cooper Shine in 59-0 Trouncing of Rutgers

Watch the highlights as the Buckeyes cruise to lopsided victory in the Horseshoe behind memorable days for their running back and defensive end.

Adam Prescott