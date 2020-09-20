SI.com
Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 2

Adam Prescott

The second NFL Sunday of the 2020 season is upon us, and plenty of former Ohio State players will be suiting up for games across the league. See below for the full slate of Buckeyes and their respective teams, with inactives listed at the top as of 11:30 a.m. eastern time.

Inactive players for later games Sunday are typically announced around 2:30 p.m. This list will be updated to reflect accordingly throughout the afternoon.

Inactive Buckeyes:

Kendall Sheffield (Atlanta Falcons) - Foot
Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) - Ankle
Ted Ginn Jr. (Chicago Bears) - Healthy Scratch

Active Buckeyes: (alphabetically)

Damon Arnette (Las Vegas Raiders)

Jerome Baker (Miami Dolphins)

Marcus Baugh (Washington Football Team)

Vonn Bell (Cincinnati Bengals)

Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers)

Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers)

Noah Brown (Dallas Cowboys)

Parris Campbell (Indianapolis Colts)

Taylor Decker (Detroit Lions)

J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens)

Nate Ebner (New York Giants)

Pat Elflein (Minnesota Vikings)

Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)

Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams)

DaVon Hamilton (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Johnathan Hankins (Las Vegas Raiders)

Malik Harrison (Baltimore Ravens)

Dwayne Haskins Jr. (Washington Football Team)

Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers)

KJ Hill Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers)

Jalyn Holmes (Minnesota Vikings )

Malik Hooker (Indianapolis Colts)

Sam Hubbard (Cincinnati Bengals)

Carlos Hyde (Seattle Seahawks)

Jonah Jackson (Detroit Lions)

Malcolm Jenkins (New Orleans Saints)

Cameron Johnston (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jamarco Jones (Seattle Seahawks)

Dre'Mont Jones (Denver Broncos)

Michael Jordan (Cincinnati Bengals)

Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints)

Tyquan Lewis (Indianapolis Colts)

Corey Linsley (Green Bay Packers)

Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team)

Raekwon McMillan (Las Vegas Raiders)

Jake McQuaide (Los Angeles Rams)

Andrew Norwell (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jeff Okudah (Detroit Lions)

Billy Price (Cincinnati Bengals)

Bradley Roby (Houston Texans)

Curtis Samuel (Carolina Panthers)

John Simon (New England Patriots)

Nick Vannett (Denver Broncos)

Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Chase Young (Washington Football Team)

