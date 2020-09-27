SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 3

Adam Prescott

The third NFL Sunday of the 2020 season is upon us, and plenty of former Ohio State players will be suiting up for games across the league. See below for the full slate of Buckeyes and their respective teams, with inactives listed at the top as of 11:30 a.m. eastern time.

Inactive players for later games Sunday are typically announced around 2:30 p.m. This list will be updated to reflect accordingly throughout the afternoon.

Inactive/IR Buckeyes:

Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers) - Torn ACL
Parris Campbell (Indianapolis Colts) - PCL
Gareon Conley (Houston Texans) - Ankle
Malik Hooker (Indianapolis Colts) - Achilles
Dre'Mont Jones (Denver Broncos) - Knee
Kendall Sheffield (Atlanta Falcons) - Foot
Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) - Ankle, ruled out

Active Buckeyes: (alphabetically)

Damon Arnette (Las Vegas Raiders)

Jerome Baker (Miami Dolphins)

Marcus Baugh (Washington Football Team)

Vonn Bell (Cincinnati Bengals)

Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers)

Noah Brown (Dallas Cowboys)

Taylor Decker (Detroit Lions)

J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens)

Nate Ebner (New York Giants)

Pat Elflein (Minnesota Vikings)

Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)

Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams)

Ted Ginn Jr. (Chicago Bears)

DaVon Hamilton (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Johnathan Hankins (Las Vegas Raiders)

Malik Harrison (Baltimore Ravens)

Dwayne Haskins Jr. (Washington Football Team)

Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers)

KJ Hill Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers)

Jalyn Holmes (Minnesota Vikings )

Sam Hubbard (Cincinnati Bengals)

Carlos Hyde (Seattle Seahawks)

Jonah Jackson (Detroit Lions)

Malcolm Jenkins (New Orleans Saints)

Cameron Johnston (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jamarco Jones (Seattle Seahawks)

Michael Jordan (Cincinnati Bengals)

Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints)

Tyquan Lewis (Indianapolis Colts)

Corey Linsley (Green Bay Packers)

Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team)

Raekwon McMillan (Las Vegas Raiders)

Jake McQuaide (Los Angeles Rams)

Andrew Norwell (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jeff Okudah (Detroit Lions)

Billy Price (Cincinnati Bengals)

Bradley Roby (Houston Texans)

Curtis Samuel (Carolina Panthers)

John Simon (New England Patriots)

Nick Vannett (Denver Broncos)

Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Chase Young (Washington Football Team)

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buckeye Breakfast: Major Upsets Shake Up CFP Picture

Oklahoma and LSU, two of the top six ranked teams in the country, each lost on their home fields on Saturday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Luke Fickell Guiding Cincinnati Program on Upward Trend

Columbus native and former Ohio State coach has nationally-ranked Bearcats on the rise.

Adam Prescott

Luke Farrell Reflects on His Love of Football as He Prepares for Final Run

Farrell has been playing football almost as long as he can remember and the thought of having his final season in Columbus taken away was miserable.

Brendan Gulick

Previewing Saturday's Biggest College Football Games

The five games (with a bonus mention) that Buckeye fans can watch while waiting for October 24 to arrive.

Tyler Stephen

Future Buckeye Notables: Carrico and Powers Dominate, Ballard's Big Win, Others Still Injured

Notable results and performances involving Ohio State football commits from Friday evening!

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: Anthony Gonzalez Co-Sponsors NIL Bill

The former-Buckeye-turned-congressman has been working on this issue for quite awhile and now there is bipartisan legislation in front of Congress to consider.

Brendan Gulick

Master Teague III, Trey Sermon Primed for Early 50-50 Split in Backfield

Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson says returning Buckeye and Oklahoma transfer likely to share snaps and carries in beginning.

Adam Prescott

MACtion! Mid-American Conference Unanimously Votes to Resume Football Season

League will play a six-game schedule beginning in early November.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Pac-12 Announces November Start for Football

The Pac-12 becomes the last Power 5 league to return during the pandemic. Plus updates on Justin Fields and Tennessee football. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

Brendan Gulick

BuckeyesNow Concludes Virtual Ohio State Season

With Ohio State Football returning in a few weeks, we are wrapping up our virtual season by the end of September. Check out the simulated games here.

Eddie Marotta