Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 5

Adam Prescott

The fifth NFL Sunday of the 2020 season is upon us, and plenty of former Ohio State players will be suiting up for games across the league. See below for the full slate of Buckeyes and their respective teams, with inactives listed at the top as of 11:30 a.m. eastern time.

Inactive players for later games Sunday are typically announced around 2:30 p.m. This list will be updated to reflect accordingly throughout the afternoon.

Inactive/IR Buckeyes:

Eli Apple (Carolina Panthers) - Hamstring
Damon Arnette (Las Vegas Raiders) - Thumb
Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers) - Torn ACL
Parris Campbell (Indianapolis Colts) - PCL
Gareon Conley (Houston Texans) - Ankle
Pat Elflein (Minnesota Vikings) - Thumb
Dwayne Haskins Jr. (Washington Football Team) - Illness
Malik Hooker (Indianapolis Colts) - Achilles
Dre'Mont Jones (Denver Broncos) - Knee

Active Buckeyes: (alphabetically)

Jerome Baker (Miami Dolphins)

Marcus Baugh (Washington Football Team)

Vonn Bell (Cincinnati Bengals)

Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers)

Noah Brown (Dallas Cowboys)

Taylor Decker (Detroit Lions)

J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens)

Nate Ebner (New York Giants)

Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)

Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams)

Ted Ginn Jr. (Chicago Bears)

DaVon Hamilton (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Johnathan Hankins (Las Vegas Raiders)

Malik Harrison (Baltimore Ravens)

Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers)

KJ Hill Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers)

Jalyn Holmes (Minnesota Vikings )

Sam Hubbard (Cincinnati Bengals)

Carlos Hyde (Seattle Seahawks) - Questionable

Jonah Jackson (Detroit Lions)

Malcolm Jenkins (New Orleans Saints)

Cameron Johnston (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jamarco Jones (Seattle Seahawks)

Michael Jordan (Cincinnati Bengals)

Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints) - Questionable

Tyquan Lewis (Indianapolis Colts)

Corey Linsley (Green Bay Packers)

Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team)

Raekwon McMillan (Las Vegas Raiders)

Jake McQuaide (Los Angeles Rams)

Andrew Norwell (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jeff Okudah (Detroit Lions)

Billy Price (Cincinnati Bengals)

Bradley Roby (Houston Texans)

Curtis Samuel (Carolina Panthers)

Kendall Sheffield (Atlanta Falcons)

John Simon (New England Patriots)

Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) - Questionable

Nick Vannett (Denver Broncos)

Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Chase Young (Washington Football Team)

