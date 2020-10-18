SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 6

Adam Prescott

The sixth NFL Sunday of the 2020 season is upon us, and plenty of former Ohio State players will be suiting up for games across the league. See below for the full slate of Buckeyes and their respective teams, with inactives listed at the top as of 11:30 a.m. eastern time.

Inactive players for later games Sunday are typically announced around 2:30 p.m. This list will be updated to reflect accordingly throughout the afternoon.

Inactive/IR Buckeyes:

Eli Apple (Carolina Panthers) - Hamstring
Damon Arnette (Las Vegas Raiders) - Thumb
Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers) - Torn ACL
Parris Campbell (Indianapolis Colts) - PCL
Gareon Conley (Houston Texans) - Ankle
Pat Elflein (Minnesota Vikings) - Thumb
Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams) - Neck
Dwayne Haskins Jr. (Washington Football Team) - Illness
Malik Hooker (Indianapolis Colts) - Achilles
Sam Hubbard (Cincinnati Bengals)  Elbow
Dre'Mont Jones (Denver Broncos) - Knee
Curtis Samuel (Carolina Panthers) - Knee

Active Buckeyes: (alphabetically)

Jerome Baker (Miami Dolphins)

Marcus Baugh (Washington Football Team)

Vonn Bell (Cincinnati Bengals)

Rashod Berry (New England Patriots)

Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers)

Noah Brown (Dallas Cowboys)

Taylor Decker (Detroit Lions)

J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens)

Nate Ebner (New York Giants)

Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)

Ted Ginn Jr. (Chicago Bears)

DaVon Hamilton (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Johnathan Hankins (Las Vegas Raiders)

Malik Harrison (Baltimore Ravens)

Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers)

KJ Hill Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers)

Jalyn Holmes (Minnesota Vikings )

Carlos Hyde (Seattle Seahawks)

Jonah Jackson (Detroit Lions)

Malcolm Jenkins (New Orleans Saints)

Cameron Johnston (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jamarco Jones (Seattle Seahawks)

Michael Jordan (Cincinnati Bengals)

Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints)

Tyquan Lewis (Indianapolis Colts)

Corey Linsley (Green Bay Packers)

Austin Mack (New York Giants)

Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team)

Raekwon McMillan (Las Vegas Raiders)

Jake McQuaide (Los Angeles Rams)

Andrew Norwell (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jeff Okudah (Detroit Lions)

Billy Price (Cincinnati Bengals)

Bradley Roby (Houston Texans)

Kendall Sheffield (Atlanta Falcons)

John Simon (New England Patriots)

Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints)

Nick Vannett (Denver Broncos)

Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Chase Young (Washington Football Team)

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ezekiel Elliott is the Greatest Running Back in Buckeye History

The Buckeyes have had several fantastic running backs, but none have accomplished quite what Ezekiel Elliott did - not Archie, not J.K., not Eddie. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

Psychranger

Buckeye Trio Earns Preseason Recognition from Big Ten

Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade take three of the league's 10 spots on preseason honors list.

Adam Prescott

Future Buckeye Roundup: Notable Commits from Friday's Action

All kinds of action took place Friday night, including a wild showdown featuring Gabe Powers and Markus Allen.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Michigan Lands Branden Jennings, Derrick Davis Jr. Changes Commitment Date

Florida linebacker officially flips to become a Wolverine, while top safety in 2021 class moves up his decision one week.

Adam Prescott

Three Games Ohio State Fans Should Watch this Weekend

It's the last weekend before Ohio State football takes the field. Here are three games that likely have the Buckeyes' attention as teams fight for potential playoff positioning.

Brendan Gulick

Kyle Young Making Sacrifices, Enters Final Season Determined as Ever

Senior forward has played more games in a Buckeye uniform than anyone else on the current roster.

Isabelle Fisher

Friday Night Fix: Round 2 of OHSAA Playoffs, Out-of-Staters Continue Regular Season

Read up on where future Ohio State Buckeyes are playing this weekend!

Jake Hromada

Matt Barnes Values Building Relationships as He's Built His Career

The Ohio State Special Teams Coordinator and safeties coach talks about how important it is to develop relationships with players to be an effective coach. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Punter Drue Chrisman, Notable Bottle Flipper, Speaks on Name, Image and Likeness Aspects

Preseason All-American has also become widely recognized across the internet, and social media, for his bottle-flipping talents.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day Discusses Coopers Block O Jersey, CoVID Contingencies and More on Weekly Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shared his thoughts on today's weekly radio show about Jonathon Cooper's Block O jersey, CoVID plans, then noon kickoff vs. Michigan and more.

Brendan Gulick