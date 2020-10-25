SI.com
Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 7

Adam Prescott

The seventh NFL Sunday of the 2020 season is upon us, and plenty of former Ohio State players will be suiting up for games across the league. See below for the full slate of Buckeyes and their respective teams, with inactives listed at the top as of 11:30 a.m. eastern time.

Inactive players for later games Sunday are typically announced around 2:30 p.m. This list will be updated to reflect accordingly throughout the afternoon.

Inactive/IR Buckeyes:
Damon Arnette (Las Vegas Raiders) - Thumb
Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers) - Torn ACL
Parris Campbell (Indianapolis Colts) - PCL
Gareon Conley (Houston Texans) - Ankle
Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams) - Neck
Dwayne Haskins Jr. (Washington Football Team) - Coach's Decision
Malik Hooker (Indianapolis Colts) - Achilles
Sam Hubbard (Cincinnati Bengals) Elbow
Dre'Mont Jones (Denver Broncos) - Knee
Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) - Ankle/Hamstring

Bye Week:

Jerome Baker (Miami Dolphins)

Pat Elflein (Minnesota Vikings)

J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens)

Malik Harrison (Baltimore Ravens)

Active Buckeyes: (alphabetically)

Eli Apple (Carolina Panthers)

Vonn Bell (Cincinnati Bengals)

Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers)

Noah Brown (Dallas Cowboys)

Taylor Decker (Detroit Lions)

Nate Ebner (New York Giants)

Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)

Ted Ginn Jr. (Chicago Bears)

DaVon Hamilton (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Johnathan Hankins (Las Vegas Raiders)

Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers)

KJ Hill Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers)

Jalyn Holmes (Minnesota Vikings )

Carlos Hyde (Seattle Seahawks)

Jonah Jackson (Detroit Lions)

Malcolm Jenkins (New Orleans Saints) 

Cameron Johnston (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jamarco Jones (Seattle Seahawks)

Michael Jordan (Cincinnati Bengals)

Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints)

Tyquan Lewis (Indianapolis Colts)

Corey Linsley (Green Bay Packers)

Austin Mack (New York Giants)

Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team)

Raekwon McMillan (Las Vegas Raiders)

Jake McQuaide (Los Angeles Rams)

Andrew Norwell (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jeff Okudah (Detroit Lions)

Billy Price (Cincinnati Bengals)

Bradley Roby (Houston Texans)

Curtis Samuel (Carolina Panthers)

Kendall Sheffield (Atlanta Falcons)

John Simon (New England Patriots)

Nick Vannett (Denver Broncos)

Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Chase Young (Washington Football Team)

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

