Pro Football Network: 5 Buckeyes, 19 Big Ten Players Projected in Four-Round NFL Mock Draft

This past week, analysts from Pro Football Network produced and released their latest four-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft, accounting for position after two weeks of the NFL season.

Five Ohio State Buckeyes were among those projected to be taken in any of the opening four rounds, headlined by quarterback Justin Fields at No. 9 to the Denver Broncos and cornerback Shaun Wade going No. 19 to the Indianapolis Colts.

All-American guard Wyatt Davis is slotted as the first pick of the second round, No. 33 overall, to the Carolina Panthers while fellow offensive linemen Josh Myers (Giants) and Thayer Munford (Packers) are also mentioned.

Click HERE to view Nick Farabaugh's full mock draft with NFL teams listed, and see below for a list of every Big Ten player projected to be taken inside rounds 1-4.

1ST ROUND:

3. Micah Parsons – LB (Penn State)

5. Rondale Moore – WR (Purdue)

9. Justin Fields – QB (Ohio State)

10. Jayson Oweh – DE (Penn State)

17. Rashod Bateman – WR (Minnesota)

19. Shaun Wade – CB (Ohio State)

20. Pat Freiermuth – TE (Penn State)

2ND ROUND:

33. Wyatt Davis – OG (Ohio State)

43. Tyler Linderbaum – IOL (Iowa)

49. Jaylen Mayfield – OT (Michigan)

50. Aidan Hutchinson – DE (Michigan)

61. Cameron McGrone – LB (Michigan)

© Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

3RD ROUND:

69. Journey Brown – RB (Penn State)

70. Josh Myers – C (Ohio State)

71. Ambry Thomas – CB (Michigan)

74. Rashawn Slater – IOL (Northwestern)

85. Ihmir Smith-Marsette – WR (Iowa)

86. Kwity Paye – DE (Michigan)

88. Shaka Toney – DE (Penn State)

4TH ROUND:

122. Thayer Munford – OT (Ohio State)

Ohio State and the Big Ten is scheduled to begin the weekend of October 24, with the Buckeyes slated to host Nebraska from the Horseshoe at 12 p.m.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!