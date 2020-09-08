NFL Season Betting Props: Buckeyes Listed in Multiple Categories

The NFL season is ready to launch another season in just over 48 hours, and the oddsmakers are Sports Betting Dime have provided plenty of betting options across a variety of categories.

A handful of props currently have former Buckeyes right there among the favorites, as seen below:

OVER/UNDER QB RATING (CLASS OF 2019):

1. Kyler Murray: 93.5

2. Drew Lock: 92.2

3. Daniel Jones: 90.2

4. Gardner Minshew: 87.8

5. Dwayne Haskins: 81.1



ODDS TO LEAD THE NFL IN RUSHING YARDS

1. Derrick Henry (Titans): 6/1

2. Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys): 7/1

3. Saquon Barkley (Giants): 8/1

4. Nick Chubb (Browns): 11/1

5. Josh Jacobs RB (Raiders): 11/1

6. Christian McCaffrey (Panthers): 12/1

7. Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 12/1

8. Joe Mixon (Bengals): 16/1

9. Chris Carson (Seahawks):19/1

10. Alvin Kamara (Saints): 32/1

11. FIELD: 5/1

ODDS TO LEAD THE NFL IN RECEIVING YARDS:

1. Michael Thomas (Saints): 7/1

2. Julio Jones (Falcons): 8/1

3. Davante Adams (Packers): 11/1

4. DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals): 11/1

5. Tyreek Hill (Chiefs): 12/1

6. Chris Godwin (Bucs): 19/1

7. Mike Evans (Bucs): 20/1

8. Kenny Golladay (Lions): 24/1

9. Odell Beckham Jr (Browns): 24/1

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers) 32/1

11. FIELD: 7/3

ODDS TO WIN NFL DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

1. Chase Young (Washington): 4/1

2. AJ Epenesa (Bills): 11/1

3. Isaiah Simmons (Cardinals): 11/1

4. Jeff Okudah (Lions): 12/1

5. Grant Delpit (Browns): 17/1

6. Patrick Queen (Ravens): 19/1

7. Kenneth Murray (Chargers): 20/1

8. FIELD: 3/2

Also worth noting, former Ohio State and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the listed favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year at 3/1. He is followed by Clyde Edwards-Helaire (7/1), Jonathan Taylor (8/1), Tua Tagovailoa (10/1), CeeDee Lamb (12/1), Ke-Shawn Vaughn (12/1) and D’Andre Swift (18/1).

