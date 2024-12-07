Nick Saban Reveals Hilarious Take on Ohio State Brawl Fine
Following the Ohio State Buckeyes' loss against the Michigan Wolverines, a brawl ensued between the two teams. It occurred due to Michigan trying to plan their flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium.
Clearly, Ohio State was not a fan of that move. They immediately started running at the Wolverines in order to prevent them from accomplishing their intentions.
Due to the brawl, both schools were fined $100,000.
On Saturday, Nick Saban revealed a hilarious response to the fines that the NCAA handed down to the Buckeyes and Michigan.
"Well, first of all, we need guidelines, but I think to fine these schools $100,000 is like worrying about mouse manure when you're up to ears in elephant s--t," Saban said.
Saban continued on, talking about how the fighting on the field is not a good look for the game.
"You know, you want to defeat the other team, but this disrespect that everybody wants to show is probably not a good part of the game," Saban said.
He's not wrong. There has been way too much on-field fighting in rivalry games.
It's understandable that tensions are running high. In the Ohio State rivalry game against the Wolverines, the two teams brutally hate each other. However, there has to be some accountability about not letting post-game fights get out of hand like it did.
Obviously, Saban's comments on the matter are going viral. He got a laugh out of everyone. Neither of the two schools are going to feel a $100,000 fine at all.
Moving forward, the NCAA needs to figure out another way to keep things in order. A small fine is not going to cause either school to change anything.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what comes up from this year's rivalry game fights. It's likely to be something that the NCAA takes a look at. Saban certainly doesn't think how they handled the situation will help.