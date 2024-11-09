Nick Saban Makes Bold Statement About Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes enter today's game against the Purdue Boilermakers still riding high after their win over Penn State last week. While they need to lock in and get the job done this week against a team they should beat, there is a lot to be excited about.
At this point in time, they once again look the part of a legitimate national championship contender.
Nick Saban, a current analyst and one of the best college football head coaches of all-time, has spoken out about Ohio State and the situation they are in heading into today's game.
First and foremost, he stated that he thinks a win over a team like the Nittany Lions can really propel a team moving forward.
He also spoke out about the possibility that the Buckeyes may not end up playing in the Big Ten championship, but that not playing in the conference championship can actually be a good thing.
Saban pointed out that during his time at Alabama, his team didn't play in the SEC Championship Game twice and went on to win the national championship.
Those two takes from Saban are very important for Ohio State. The win over Penn State should absolutely place them in the College Football Playoff, assuming they take care of business the rest of the season.
If they win out, there is no doubt that the Buckeyes will be in the playoffs. However, they could even get in if they lose another game. Beating the Nittany Lions was that important for Ohio State.
Fans can take a lot from Saban's thoughts about the team. While the Buckeyes would love to win the Big Ten Championship, they certainly do not "need" to do so.
That being said, Ohio State will be looking to win the last four games on their schedule and will do their best to get into the conference championship. It will be very interesting to see how the rest of the regular season ends up going.
Saban certainly sounds like he's high on the Buckeyes' chances. That is a very good sign for the team.