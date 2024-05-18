Ohio State Among Top 3 Schools for 5-Star WR Dakorien Moore
The Ohio State Buckeyes already have arguably the best receiver room in the country.
Part of the credit for this comes from the Buckeyes' ability to maintain their stars from the prior year. However, Ohio State's consistent success at the position is mostly due to their skills with recruiting.
Ohio State compiled the nation's top recruiting class this offseason, featuring top players at almost every position on the field. That being said, the shiniest diamond on the necklace is objectively five-star receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Now, the Buckeyes are among the final teams still in the race to pick up five-star receiver Dakorien Moore. Once a longtime LSU commit, Moore has Ohio State as one of the three schools which he is still considering (along with Texas and Oregon).
Tigers fans had been looking forward to seeing Moore don the purple and gold ever since he committed back in August 2023. Earlier this month, Moore announced he would be taking a step back from the world of recruiting, after which he decided to decommit from LSU.
Moore is currently the No. 1-ranked receiver in the country according to 247Sports, as well as the No. 2 overall player in his home state of Texas. Standing 5-11 and tipping the scales at 175 pounds, Moore possesses enough height to beat most defensive backs, along with speed in bunches.
Moore has an official visit to Ohio State scheduled for Friday, May 31. Trips to Texas and Oregon are also on the books for Moore, set for June 14 and June 21, respectively.