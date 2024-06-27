Ohio State Among Top Remaining Schools for Four-Star RB Jordon Davison
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in a prime position to lock down another major running back.
Four-star rusher Jordon Davison announced his remaining schools Wednesday evening, placing the Buckeyes among them. The other three schools still with a shot at Davison are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Oregon Ducks.
Davison, the latest high-level recruit to come from California's Mater Dei High School, is the No. 5 running back in his class according to On3. Another recruiting network, Rivals, has Davison ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the country regardless of position.
When Ohio State began recruiting Davison, it was former running backs coach Tony Alford leading the way. Alford left the Buckeyes back in March to take the same job at Michigan.
The man who head coach Ryan Day brought in to take Alford's place in Columbus is Carlos Locklyn.
Luckily for the Scarlet and Gray, Locklyn had been the lead running backs recruiter for Oregon, meaning his current relationship with Davison is now a weapon for the Buckeyes.
According to On3, Ohio State has the highest probability of securing a commitment from Davison at 58 percent. The Ducks are in second place with an approximate 25 percent likelihood.
Both the Crimson Tide and Wolverines have a less than two percent chance to bring Davison onto their rosters.
In the same social media post in which he announced his final schools, Davison said he will be making his commitment on Friday, June 28. A time for the announcement has not been released.