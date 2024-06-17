Ohio State Announces Changes to 2025-26 Schedule
The Ohio State Buckeyes have made a change to their 2025-26 non-conference schedule.
The Buckeyes will no longer host the Uconn Huskies on October 18, 2025, according to an announcement from the school's athletic department on Monday. This adjustment came after both Ohio State and UConn agreed to cancel their contest with one another.
Instead of the Huskies, Ohio State will host the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on September 6, 2025. This upcoming date with the Tigers will be the Buckeyes' second-ever time playing against a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).
In 2013, Ohio State trounced the Florida A&M Rattlers (another HBCU) 76-0 at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State's battle with Grambling State will be its fifth-ever meeting against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school. The most-recent occurrence was just last season, when the Scarlet and Gray dominated the Youngstown State Penguins, 35-7.
Here is an updated look at Ohio State's non-conference schedule for the next four years:
2025:
August 30 vs. Texas Longhorns
September 6 vs. Grambling State Tigers
September 13 vs. Ohio Bobcats
2026:
September 5 vs. Ball State Cardinals
September 12 at Texas Longhorns
September 19 vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
2027:
September 4 vs. Bowling Green State Falcons
September 11 vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
September 18 vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
2028:
September 2 vs. Buffalo Bulls
September 9 at Alabama Crimson Tide
September 16 vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
In the same announcement, Ohio State said the nine Big Ten games that will make up the rest of the 2025-26 schedule will be released later this fall.