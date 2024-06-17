Ohio State Announces Changes to 2025-26 Schedule

Buckeyes Now

A new opponent will help Ohio State open the 2025-26 college football season, the school announced Monday afternoon.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have made a change to their 2025-26 non-conference schedule.

The Buckeyes will no longer host the Uconn Huskies on October 18, 2025, according to an announcement from the school's athletic department on Monday. This adjustment came after both Ohio State and UConn agreed to cancel their contest with one another.

Instead of the Huskies, Ohio State will host the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on September 6, 2025. This upcoming date with the Tigers will be the Buckeyes' second-ever time playing against a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

In 2013, Ohio State trounced the Florida A&M Rattlers (another HBCU) 76-0 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State's battle with Grambling State will be its fifth-ever meeting against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school. The most-recent occurrence was just last season, when the Scarlet and Gray dominated the Youngstown State Penguins, 35-7.

Here is an updated look at Ohio State's non-conference schedule for the next four years:

2025:

August 30 vs. Texas Longhorns

September 6 vs. Grambling State Tigers

September 13 vs. Ohio Bobcats

2026:

September 5 vs. Ball State Cardinals

September 12 at Texas Longhorns

September 19 vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

2027:

September 4 vs. Bowling Green State Falcons

September 11 vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

September 18 vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

2028:

September 2 vs. Buffalo Bulls

September 9 at Alabama Crimson Tide

September 16 vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

In the same announcement, Ohio State said the nine Big Ten games that will make up the rest of the 2025-26 schedule will be released later this fall.

