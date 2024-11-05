Ohio State Buckeye Earns Player Of The Week For Performance Against Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes, led by a stout defensive effort, were able to take down the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road in Week 10, 20-13.
One of the key contributors to the defensive performance was veteran cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who was recently named the Bronko Nagurksi National Defensive Player of The Week.
The former Ole Miss standout allowed three receptions on five targets for a total of 42 yards, which earned him a season-high PFF coverage grade of 76.5. Igbinosun was also responsible for the touchdown-saving interception late in the second quarter to maintain the Buckeyes' 14-10 lead at halftime.
While the defense has struggled at times this season, the junior cornerback has allowed 56.3 completion percentage this season when targeted, according to PFF. With big-time names on the roster, Igbinosun often gets lost in the fray. However, the recent matchup against Penn State has caught the attention of many NFL draft analysts.
Both Igbinosun and his fellow cornerback Denzel Burke have been recognized as two prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft. Burke has been projected to be a late day one, early day two pick, while Igbinosun could fall into day three. There is still a chance, however, that the former College Football News freshman All-American could stay another season in Columbus to improve his draft stock.
The Buckeyes will need Igbinosun to continue his electric play for the remainder of the season, as Ohio State is scheduled to play Indiana and Michigan for the final two games of the regular season.