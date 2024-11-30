Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Calling for Ryan Day's Job After Michigan Loss
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes came into this week's rivalry matchup against the Michigan Wolverines as huge favorites. They were widely expected to snap their three-game losing streak to Michigan and move on to the Big Ten Championship Game.
That didn't end up being the case.
Instead, Ohio State ended up falling to the Wolverines by a final score of 13-10. After the game, a braw broke out between the two teams after Michigan tried to plant a flag at midfield.
Needless to say, this was one of the worst losses that the Buckeyes have had in recent history. For Day, it's his fourth straight loss to the Wolverines and that has angered the fan base in a massive way.
Following the crushing loss, Ohio State social media has been filled with fans and analysts calling for Day to be fired immediately.
Here are just a few of the posts that have been made on X since the Buckeyes suffered the defeat.
Those are just a few of the reactions. There are thousands of posts calling for Day's job.
Unfortunately, this could also be the unraveling of Ohio State's season. There is still a good chance that the Buckeyes could make the College Football Playoff. However, recovering from this loss is going to be extremely difficult.
Day has done an amazing job of recruiting talent and building the most talented roster in college football. What he has done with it has been great in most moments, but losing to this Michigan team could negate all of the positive things that he has done.
At the end of the day, there is no excuse for this loss. Ohio State has a tough decision to make, but firing Day certainly seems like it could be a real option.
Expect to hear more in the coming hours and days about Day and his future with the team. The Buckeyes are in a horrible position after this loss, but the season isn't over yet.
Hopefully, they can regroup, whether Day keeps his job or not.