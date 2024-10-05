Ohio State Buckeyes Starting WR Questionable vs. Iowa
As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for kickoff against the Iowa Hawkeyes in just a couple of hours, they are facing a potential major loss due to injury.
Carnell Tate, one of the team's starting wide receivers, is questionable to play.
While the majority of the wide receiver hype goes to Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith, Tate has played a very big role so far this season. He has made plays with defenses focusing on the other two wideouts.
So far this season in four games, Tate has caught 14 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown.
Hopefully, Tate is able to give it a go today. He is a very key part of the offense and would be missed greatly if he isn't able to play.
Iowa is expected to give Ohio State their toughest test of the season so far. However, many believe that the Buckeyes should come away with another win.
At this point in the year, the Buckeyes are widely viewed as a national championship favorite. The next two weeks will tell us an awful lot more about Ohio State.
Beating the Hawkeyes would be a great win as they prepare to take on the Oregon Ducks next week.
Of course, Oregon is one of the biggest games on the schedule. The Ducks are viewed as a College Football Playoff contender as well.
Going up against Iowa is never an easy task. The Hawkeyes are known for playing very aggressive. They also have one of the best running backs in the nation in Kaleb Johnson.
As of right now, there has been no final decision on Tate's playing status. He's questionable and we'll make sure to have an update as soon as it becomes available.