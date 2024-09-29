Former Ohio State Star Leads Huge Comeback Win For Houston Texans
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star and current Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud put together another massive performance in Week 4, leading his team to a comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Stroud, who is still a fan favorite in Columbus, did not hold anything back in the game.
When all was said and done, Stroud completed 27 of his 40 pass attempts for 345 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also picked up 17 yards on the ground.
In what was a hard-fought AFC South rivalry matchup, Stroud came out victorious.
As has been the case since he entered the NFL as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud was dominant. Despite all of the doubters who thought he would be a bust, he has quickly become one of the fastest-rising stars in the NFL.
Throughout the first four games of the 2024 NFL season, Stroud has put up big-time numbers. He has thrown for 1,054 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. Many believe that he will end up being an NFL MVP candidate at the end of the year.
At just 22 years old, Stroud is making all Ohio State fans proud with the way he is playing.
During his career with the Buckeyes, Stroud was an extremely dynamic quarterback. No one surrounding Ohio State is surprised at all about the success that he is having in the NFL.
With the win, the Texans moved to 3-1 on the season. They're the best team in the AFC South currently and Stroud is a big reason for success.
It will be interesting to see if Stroud can continue playing at the level he has shown so far. Should he do so, an MVP award could very well be in his future.