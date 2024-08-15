Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Shares Major Revelation About Julian Sayin
Julian Sayin is one of the most popular names in college football. While he is just a freshman and isn't going to begin the year as the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, his future is extremely bright.
He possesses legitimate superstar potential.
On Thursday, Ryan Day officially announced Will Howard as the team's starting quarterback to open the year. He also stated that Devin Brown is currently the No. 2 signal caller on the depth chart.
However, he opened the door for Sayin potentially taking over the No. 2 job at some point.
When asked if Sayin was still in the running to be the backup quarterback, Day shared a short, three-word revelation.
"Yeah, for sure."
Sayin has the kind of arm talent that could make him a generational quarterback. If he develops well and reaches his full potential, he's going to be one of the biggest stars in college football. That's how good the freshman can be.
Originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Sayin made the decision to transfer when Nick Saban retired. After everything was said and done, Sayin chose the Buckeyes. He believes that they offer him the best coaching, the best offense, and the best opportunity to grow as a player.
While he isn't currently the backup quarterback, he's gunning for that job. His work ethic is clearly there and he wants to be coached. The sky is the limit for him at Ohio State.
It will be interesting to monitor the quarterback situation once the season gets going. There are quite a few questions swirling about Howard and whether or not he will be able to live up to the hype. If he struggles, there is a chance that either Brown or Sayin could get a shot.
Hopefully, Howard remains the starter all year long and doesn't have any issues. Then, Ohio State could look to Sayin potentially as the starter next year.