Ohio State Buckeyes' Star Defender Receives Major Injury Update
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke did not play during the second half of his team's Cotton Bowl victory over the Texas Longhorns due to what Ryan Day called an "upper extremity issue," which seemed to put his status for the National Championship Game in doubt.
But there is good news: it's looking like Burke will be good to go against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has provided a key injury update on the star defender, stating that Burke's injury is "minor" and that he should be ready for next Monday, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.
Burke entered 2024 widely viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in football and was considered a potential first-round talent in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, the 22-year-old has had his fair share of issues throughout the year, most notably during the Buckeyes' regular-season meeting against the Oregon Ducks where Burke posted what may have been the worst performance of his collegiate career.
Burke seems to have rebounded well in the College Football Playoff, however, and there is no question that Ohio State will need all hands on deck versus Notre Dame.
Through 15 games this year, Burke has registered 45 tackles, a couple of interceptions, a forced fumble and two passes defended.
Burke arrived at Columbus in 2021 and immediately established himself as a crucial part of the Buckeyes' secondary, tallying 37 tackles, a pick, 12 passes defended and a defensive touchdown right off the bat.
He has accumulated four interceptions and 28 passes defended throughout his tenure at Ohio State.