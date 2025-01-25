Ohio State Buckeyes' Polarizing Prospect Makes NFL Decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be losing a lot of players to the NFL Draft this offseason, and cornerback Denzel Burke will be one of them.
Burke has taken to social media to announce his decision to declare for the draft, ending his four-year run in Columbus.
Burke entered the 2024 season widely viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in the country, but his draft stock took a hit throughout the campaign.
The 22-year-old specifically ran into trouble during Ohio State's regular-season against the Oregon Ducks, where he was shredded for eight catches for 179 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
In spite of his disappointing regular season, Burke did rebound quite a bit in the College Football Playoff, playing a crucial role in the Buckeyes' run to a national championship.
On the 2024 campaign overall, Burke posted 48 tackles and a couple of interceptions.
It will be interesting to see where the defensive back lands in April. He was considered a potential first-round draft pick going into the year, but his status has absolutely dipped.
That being said, it's clear that Burke still has terrific physical tools and an impressive overall skill set, so it's entirely possible that he bounces back on the NFL level.
With the advent of the passing game in the modern NFL, the cornerback position has become that much more paramount, so Burke shouldn't have too much trouble finding a home.
Whether or not the Phoenix native can live up to expectations is the real question.