Ohio State Buckeyes Miss Out on Commitment From Elite 2026 Cornerback
The Ohio State Buckeyes lost a 2025 commitment from cornerback Blake Woodby on Thursday, but were looking to make up for it with a potential huge grab for 2026.
However, the Alabama Crimson Tide and first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer dashed those hopes on Sunday.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, 2026 four-star cornerback Dorian Barney has committed to Alabama, as he chose the Tide over Ohio State, USC and Florida State. The Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, GA) product would've given the Buckeyes their second commitment of the '26 recruiting class, which is currently highlighted by five-star Mater Dei receiver Chris Henry Jr.
Instead, Barney now wants to go "play for the best" in Tuscaloosa.
“I wanna be the best so I’m gonna go play for the best," he said, per On3.
The Buckeyes now have 12 commitments for 2025 after Woodby's decision. Ohio State's class still features five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord along with three-star safeties DeShawn Stewart and Cody Haddad. Sanchez and Offord are currently listed as the two top CBs overall in the entire 2025 recruiting class.
The grind on the recruiting trail is never over for Ohio State coach Ryan Day and staff. It's a safe bet that they'll land more big names at some point later this offseason despite missing out on some key high school targets.