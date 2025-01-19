Ohio State Buckeyes Drop Epic Hype Video Featuring LeBron James
The Ohio State Buckeyes are making their final preparations for Monday night's National Championship Game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
After what has been a wild all-around season, Ohio State has a chance to win it all. Beating Notre Dame won't be easy, but the Buckeyes have proven that they are the most talented team in the nation when they play to their full potential.
With that being said, the game still must be won. Ohio State has to come out with a sense of urgency.
Ahead of Monday night's showdown, the Buckeyes have released an epic hype video. LeBron James was featured as the narrator, which made it even more amazing.
Take a look at the hype video for yourself to get you even more amped up for Monday night.
Looking ahead at the game, there are a few major keys that Ohio State needs to focus on.
First and foremost, they need to take care of the football. Turnovers can be the undoing of a top team. Will Howard and the offense has to move the football without losing it.
Second, the Buckeyes have to put pressure on Riley Leonard and not allow him to beat them with his legs. They need to focus on making him play the role of a pocket quarterback. He can still produce big numbers, but his true elite ability is to get outside of the pocket and make plays with his athleticism.
Finally, Ohio State needs to win the battle up front. Both of these teams are very physical at the line of scrimmage. The Buckeyes need to have more heart than the Fighting Irish on Monday.
Hopefully, they will be able to come out and crush all three of those keys.
Ryan Day has had excellent game plans in place in each of the first three College Football Playoff matchups. His team has executed those game plans at a nearly perfect level.
Fans should expect to see the top-tier head coach have another elite game plan. If the players execute it like they have throughout the entire playoff, Ohio State will have a strong chance to come away with a victory.