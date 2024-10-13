Ohio State Buckeyes Drop In Recent AP Poll Rankings After Loss To Oregon
After the Ohio State Buckeyes' close loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, head coach Ryan Day and his squad have slipped to the No. 4 spot in most recent College Football AP Polls.
With both Oregon and Penn State being two of the three undefeated teams in the Big Ten Conference, they hold the No. 2 and No. 3 spot heading into Week 8. The Texas Longhorns remain as the No. 1 team in the country after defeating Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, 34-3.
Looking at the rest of the Big Ten landscape, the Indiana Hoosiers jumped two spots to No. 16 despite having a bye in Week 7. The 6-0 team will be tested in Week 8 when they take on Nebraska, who's looking to reclaim a spot back in the top 25.
Illinois was on the brink of falling to Purdue, but were able to pull out an overtime victory, 50-49. The Fighting Illinis moved up one spot to No. 22 thanks to lots of movement within the bottom half of the top 25. Finally, Michigan remained at the No. 24 spot while on bye. The Wolverines are set to take on Illinois in Week 8, which will determine the fate of the two teams' rankings.
The Buckeyes are on bye in Week 8, as it will serve as a perfect reset for the team. Ohio State's next matchup will be against Nebraska. Starting quarterback Dylan Raiola will return to Columbus after he flipped his commitment from the Buckeyes.