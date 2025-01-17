Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Gets Candid on Ryan Day
It's probably safe to say that Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is no longer on the hot seat.
Following Ohio State's devastating loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the regular-season finale, many wondered if Day was coaching for his job heading into the College Football Playoff.
And you know what? He may very well have been.
However, Day has erased any doubts about his job security, as the Buckeyes throttled Tennessee and Oregon before defeating Texas in the Cotton Bowl to punch their ticket to the National Championship Game.
Of course, the job is not finished, as Ohio State still has to beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish next Monday, but regardless of the result, Day will almost certainly be the Buckeyes coach in 2025, and Ohio State legend Eddie George gave Day his stamp of approval while speaking to ESPN's Paul Finebaum this week.
“Records do not matter. It’s about willpower. It’s a war," George said of the Michigan loss. "That’s a tough game to coach. For Ryan, it comes along with the territory at Ohio State. Sorry, but not sorry. That’s how it is. But he’s a phenomenal coach."
George added that he has been very impressed with the way the Buckeyes have responded to their fourth straight defeat to the Wolverines.
“They’re playing at a very high level. How you respond to adversity, to me, is probably more impressive than actually beating Michigan and going on this run," he said. "Now, we’re finding out exactly who Ohio State is.”
George spent four seasons in Columbus between 1992 and 1995, racking up 3,578 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdown throughout his collegiate tenure.
He was then selected by the Houston Oilers with the 14th overall pick of the 1996 NFL Draft and went on to make four Pro Bowls during his nine-year professional tenure.
We'll see if Day and the Buckeyes can establish their legacy on Monday night.