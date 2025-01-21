Ohio State Buckeyes Star WR Breaks Massive School Record
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has always been overshadowed by a bigger name at his position. However, he has quietly been one of the most consistent wide receivers in program history.
Egbuka opted to forego an opportunity to enter the NFL Draft last year because he had unfinished business at Ohio State. Now, he's in the middle of playing for a national championship against Notre Dame.
Speaking of his game tonight against the Fighting Irish, Egbuka actually broke a massive school record.
In the first half of the championship game, Egbuka ended up breaking the record for most career catches in Buckeyes' history.
Throughout his career, Egbuka has been a constant playmaker. He will head off to the NFL after this season, but his name will not be forgotten at Ohio State.
During the 2024 college football season coming into tonight's game, Egbuka had racked up 75 passes for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been a huge part of the run that the Buckeyes have put together.
In his entire career at Ohio State ahead of tonight, Egbuka had recorded 199 receptions for 2,804 yards and 24 touchdowns.
So far tonight, at the time of this writing, Egbuka has caught four passes for 33 yards. He will look to continue being a leader for the Buckeyes and help fight their way to a championship.
Hopefully, that is where everything stands when the game is over. Ohio State fans would love nothing more than to be celebrating another national title coming home to Columbus.
All of that being said, Egbuka will need to continue to be an impact player throughout the rest of the game. He has now set an impressive record for the Buckeyes, but he still has a lot of important minutes to play before he wraps up his Ohio State career.