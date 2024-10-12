Ohio State Enters Huge Showdown vs. Oregon At Full Strength
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a massive Saturday night showdown in primetime against the No. 3 ranked Oregon Ducks.
Both teams appear to have the makings of a national championship contender. However, only one team can come out with the huge win. They are both going to be looking for a major statement win.
When it comes to Ohio State, the Buckeyes have to be feeling good about their chances. From a health perspective, things couldn't be better for them.
According to the team, the only player on the injury report heading into the game is running back Timothy Caffey. Of course, he was injured before the season began and is out for the year due to the knee issue.
No other players will start the game injured for Ohio State.
That will be a major key in this kind of game. It's expected that both teams will come out physical and aggressive. They are both going to try to throw knockout punches right off the bat.
Ryan Day knows just how difficult this game will end up being. He recently urged his team to "take the next step this week." In order to beat Oregon, there is no question that the Buckeyes will have to do just that.
Tonight's game will give Ohio State fans a much better idea of what their team is capable of doing this season. If they come out and look dominant again like they have through the first five games, there will be good reason to believe that they can win a national championship. Should they stumble and lose, there will be a lot of work to be done in order to get to that level before the College Football Playoff.
A lot is riding on this game for both teams. It will be must-watch college football.
Hopefully, we'll be talking about a massive Buckeyes win on the road later on tonight.