Ohio State Buckeyes Named Finalist for 5-Star Quarterback
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with talent at the quarterback position. Both Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair are top-tier talents and will compete for the starting job in 2025 barring a major change coming.
While they already have two elite quarterback prospects, they are eyeing landing another.
Jared Curtis, a five-star quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, has been a target for Ohio State. He had originally committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs, but has since changed his mind and decommitted.
Hailing from Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee, Curtis is ranked the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class, the No. 4 player in the nation, and the No. 1 recruit from Tennessee by On3 Sports.
Now, Curtis has revealed who his top six schools are. He's down to his list of finalists and the Buckeyes are on it.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports has released who those top six schools are.
As of right now, Curtis is considering Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Oregon.
Curtis would be a very intriguing addition for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. He would give them even further stability long-term at the quarterback position.
Day has done an amazing job of bringing in talent. He is one of the top recruiting coaches in the country. Landing Curtis would simply be his latest conquest in the recruiting market.
That being said, there are five other very good schools on Curtis' list. He also has not given any indication about when he will make his decision.
It will be interesting to see if Ohio State can land yet another elite quarterback prospect. He would form an extremely talented quarterback trio for years to come with Sayin and St. Clair.
Expect to hear more updates about Curtis as he continues to whittle down his list. Being in the top-six is a great sign, but the Buckeyes still have work to do in order to land a commitment from him.