Ohio State Buckeyes' Football Program Earns Rough Take From Analysts
The Ohio State Buckeyes boast one of the most prestigious college football programs in the country, but for all of the hype surrounding Ohio State, the school hasn't delivered a whole lot of national success.
At least in terms of winning national championships.
That's why Bill Connelly and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN have named the Buckeyes one of the biggest underachievers in college football, noting that Ohio State has only won two national titles since 1970.
The Buckeyes lay claim to the second-best winning percentage in the country since 2012, second only to the Alabama. Clemson and Georgia are third and fourth on the list.
However, the difference is that Alabama has won four national titles during that span, and Clemson and Georgia have both notched two.
Meanwhile, Ohio State only has one, which came back in the 2014-15 campaign.
As a matter of fact, since winning a national championship in January 2003, the Buckeyes have only made it to the national title game twice since then. The most recent occurrence was 2020, when Ohio State was routed by the Crimson Tide.
The writers went on to say that the Buckeyes' lack of national championships is "mystifying," particularly when you take into account just how dominant Ohio State has been during the regular season over the years.
Heading into 2024, the Buckeyes are running out of excuses. Many feel that they have the most talented roster in the country, and while Georgia is considered the title favorite by many, Ohio State should give the Bulldogs a run for their money.
If not, some serious questions need to be asked in Columbus.