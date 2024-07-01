Ohio State Buckeyes Freshman WR Receives Comparison To NFL Legend
The Ohio State Buckeyes could not be more excited about the presence of freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith on their roster for the upcoming 2024 season.
Being able to land the five-star wide receiver out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida was a huge move to begin with. Now, they're excited to see what he can provide to the team in his first season.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Smith possesses elite speed, route-running, and athletiicsm. He has legitimate NFL talent already and is expected to burst on the scene immediately.
Not only has his talent popped off the charts, he has been receiving comparisons to current NFL wideouts.
On3 has provided arguably the most intriguing comparison for Smith. They believe that he is a comparison to former NFL and Arizona Cardinals legendary wideout Larry Fitzgerald.
"Jeremiah Smith is a big, highly skilled blue-chip wide receiver prospect who reminds us of Larry Fitzgerald. The size, athleticism and overall skill sets have a strong resemblance. Smith's technical ability - namely his route-running, strong hands and elite tracking - reminds us of Fitzgerald. Both are similar from a size and frame perspective as well, checking in at around 6-foot-3 with good length and the frame to carry 220+ pounds."
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Smith already projects to be an impact player for Ohio State.
While there is no telling how he will actually translate to the college football speed and physicality, some are projecting Smith to be the Buckeyes' best wide receiver by the time his freshman year ends.
It will be interesting to see how the 2024 campaign goes for the young wideout. Assuming he plays up to his potential, the sky is the limit for him.
Ryan Day and company have a budding superstar on their hands. For a program that has constantly turned out elite NFL wide receivers, Smith appears ready to be next in that successful line.